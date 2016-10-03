Cougars unable to comeback from early deficit

The Highlanders got on the board first with a Coy Dorothy quarterback-keeper from 3 yards out. MacMurray was back in the end zone two minutes later when Chazz Middlebrook ran in it from 3 yards out also for a quick 14-0 MacMurray lead.

Minnesota Morris would fall further behind in the second quarter. Middlebrook added another touchdown run (6 yards) and Dorothy hit Brandon Staves for a 36-yard touchdown completion that made the score 28-0 Highlanders at halftime.

The Cougars were able to put points on the scoreboard in the third quarter. First John Hoff connected on a 25-yard field goal then Justin Masloski, making his first collegiate start at quarterback, rushed for an 11-yard score to made it 28-10 with 5:22 left in the third.

MacMurray added a late field goal to come away with a 3-touchdown win.

Masloski threw for 86 yards and rushed for a team-leading 98 yards. J.C. Cummings ran for 86 yards on 13 carries. Kyle Petermeier caught four balls for 53 yards.

Defensively, Sergio Natividad led the Cougars with 11 tackles. Hunter Madsen was right behind with 10.

Minnesota Morris, now 2-2, has its homecoming game next Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. against Martin Luther at Big Cat Stadium. It will be a “blackout" night at the stadium as the Cougars will be sporting special black jerseys. Next Saturday, Oct. 15, the Cougars travel to Crown to take on the Storm.