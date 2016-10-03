Cougars sweep UW-Superior

For the second time in two weeks, the Minnesota Morris volleyball squad was able to get a straight sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) home win over UW-Superior to move to 2-0 in UMAC play Saturday at the University of Minnesota Morris P.E. Center.

Juniors Marissa Ekness and Katie Reitsma have been leaders in kills and digs in their respective areas all season. Saturday, they still led in those categories, but were joined by teammates to lead a balanced attack. Ekness was joined for the team lead with 10 kills by Lindsey Markel and Morgan Miller was close behind with nine. Reitsma still led the Cougars with 26 digs, but was followed closely by Ekness with 21 and Layne Herrmann added 10. Herrmann had 29 assists and Ekness delivered five service aces.

In the first set, the Cougars held a slim 15-14 advantage before closing the set on a 10-2 run. Kills from Courtney Dague and Bekah Morris helped closed out the set.

Like in the opening set, the Cougars broke open a tight second set midway through. Trailing 14-13, Minnesota Morris rattled off four straight to maintain a lead they would not relinquish. An Ekness kill and a Reitsma ace at the end gave the Cougars a two-set lead.

It was the same story in the third set. UW-Superior led 15-14 before the Cougars scored six straight to take hold of the set. Their balanced attack was evident on the final three points of the match. Morris, Dague, and Ekness closed out the match with kills.

Minnesota Morris (7-9, 2-0 in UMAC) hits the road Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 4 with matches at Concordia Moorhead and Crown, respectively. The Cougars return home on Homecoming Saturday (Oct. 8) to take on Bethany Lutheran at 3 p.m.