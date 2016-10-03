Early lead dooms Cougar men's soccer

After shutting out Bethany Lutheran in their last match, the Minnesota Morris men's soccer team traveled along the shores of Lake Superior Saturday, Oct. 1 for another UMAC contest at St. Scholastica. The Saints scored early and were able to take a 3-0 win over the Cougars.

St. Scholastica got on the board in the game's 11th minute as Jordan Lennon scored his first goal of the season for a 1-0 lead. The Cougars nearly tied the game two minutes later. Denis Ostroushko's header attempt hit off the crossbar to keep the game at 1-0.

Kyle Farrar added another Saints goal in the 31st minute that made the score 2-0 at the break.

"It was a tough physical match that took us a full half to get into," said head coach Scott Turnbull. "They were a better team today, but I hope we get another shot because I feel we can give them a better match."

Cody Christ stopped 12 shots in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (2-7, 2-2 in UMAC) has a pair of home games on tap for this week beginning with a Wednesday, Oct. 5's tilt with Martin Luther at 4:15 p.m. in Morris. Then as part of Homecoming Saturday (Oct. 8), the Cougars play host to UW-Superior at 1 p.m.