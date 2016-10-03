St. Scholastica women down Cougars in OT

Torri Jordan had nine saves it the OT loss to St. Scholastica on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Duluth. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

For the second time in as many games, the Minnesota Morris women's soccer team played extra time to try to decide a winner. While last Tuesday's game ended in a tie, Saturday, Oct. 1's game at St. Scholastica ended with a 2-1 Saints win in overtime.

After one half of play, the Cougars were in the lead on the road 1-0. Carly Denler put a pair of shots together in a 25-second span. Her first shot was saved, but she was able to connect on her second as a long ball went over St. Scholastica's goalkeeper Roni Rudolph in the 40th minute.

Torri Jordan and the Cougar defense kept the Saints off the scoreboard until the 82nd minute when Rachel Dixon's volley off a cross knotted the game at 1.

The game would end five minutes into the extra period when Janelle Rouillard's shot off the far post gave the Saints the win.

Minnesota Morris (1-7-1, 1-2-1 in UMAC) returns home for their next game Wednesday, Oct. 5 against Martin Luther at 2 p.m. Then Homecoming Saturday (Oct. 8), the Cougars will entertain UW-Superior at 3:15 p.m.