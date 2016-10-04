Cobbers down Cougars in four

A little more than a week ago, Minnesota Morris and Concordia-Moorhead played a thrilling five-set match that went the Cobbers way in Morris. In the rematch Monday, Oct. 3 in Moorhead, the two teams battled again to another tight matchup with the Cobbers winning again, this time in four sets (25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 25-22).

Minnesota Morris raced out to a 7-2 lead in the first set behind a Bekah Morris service ace and a pair of kills from Marissa Ekness. The Cougars still held a 15-13 edge, before a 5-0 spurt from Concordia-Moorhead gave the Cobbers a lead they would hang on to.

The Cobbers needed extra time to take the second set. The Cougars staved off five set points before the Cobbers scored the final two points to win 30-28.

It was Minnesota Morris' turn to make a comeback in the third set. The Cougars trailed 16-11 before fighting back to equal the stanza at 19. Later down 23-20, UMM went of a five-point run that would extend the match to a fourth set. In that spurt, Ekness delivered three kills.

Tied at 21 in the fourth set, Concordia-Moorhead scored four of the final points to take the set and the match.

Ekness led UMM with 27 kills and Morgan Miller added 12. Layne Herrmann had a remarkable 52 assists. She also posted 12 digs as Katie Reitsma led in the category with 27.

UMM is at Crown on Tuesday, Oct. 4 before hosting Bethany Lutheran for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.