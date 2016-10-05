Cougar volleyball sweeps Crown

A night after losing a tight road match in Moorhead, the Minnesota Morris volleyball team was back on the road Tuesday, Oct. 4 for a UMAC battle in St. Bonifacius against Crown. Despite being a player down, the Cougars would go on to sweep the Storm.

With their main defensive specialist out, the Cougars picked up the slack with a balanced effort. Eight players recorded digs led by Lizzie Kaiser, who dug out 10.

Two players were in double digits for kills, which were led by Morgan Miller's 16 and Marissa Ekness' 12. Layne Herrmann had another solid effort with 27 assists.

UMM closes out the homecoming week by hosting Bethany Lutheran on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. Next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, the Cougars travel to UW-Eau Claire for a two-day tournament.