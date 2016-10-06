MLC men's soccer edges UM-Morris

The University of Minnesota, Morris men;s soccer team takes the field for warm ups as the sun is high in the sky on Wednesday, Oct. 5. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Minnesota Morris and Martin Luther played to a one goal battle last month in New Ulm with the Knights coming out on top. It was the same outcome on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Morris for the rematch as Martin Luther topped the Cougars 1-0.

Like in the women's contest, an early goal was able to stand for the entirety of the game. In the seventh minute, MLC's Aaron Markgraf lofted a pass from midfield that Joseph Graumann was able to corral and kick past UMM goalkeeper Cody Christ for the 1-0 advantage.

In the final seconds of the game, Minnesota Morris had a chance to tie it, but Gabe Arreguin's shot from straight on was saved by Martin Luther's Caleb King. King stopped five shots on the afternoon while Christ saved three.

The Cougars host UW-Superior to close out homecoming week on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. Then next week, UMM travels to Bethel on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and to Crown on Saturday, Oct. 15.