Cougars edge visiting Knights in UMAC contest

Brooke Lorentz fires a shot on goal during the second half of the conference match up with the Martin Luther College Knights on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Morris. UMM edged a 1-0 victory over MLC thanks to an assist by Lorentz. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Last month, the Minnesota Morris women's soccer team scored a season-high seven goals in defeating Martin Luther in New Ulm. In the rematch Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Cougar Soccer Field in Morris, all the Cougars needed was one to gain their second victory of the season over the Knights.

The Cougars goal came early as Molly Hancuh received a pass from in front of Martin Luther's goalkeeper Julia Barthels in the 10th minute. Yu Ito and Brooke Lorentz assisted on Hancuh's sixth goal of the season.

The second half was all defense. UMM goalkeeper Torri Jordan stopped all three shots she faced throughout the afternoon and Barthels saved six of seven shots her way, but in the end Hancuh's first half goal would stand up.

The Cougars host UW-Superior to close out homecoming week on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3:15 p.m. Then next week, UMM travels to Crown on Saturday, Oct. 15.