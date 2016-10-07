Cougars drop two on the diamond

Joey Hyde fires a pitch for Minnesota Morris during the 2016 baseball season. Hyde was the starter and went seven strong innings for the Cougars when they hosted Ridgewater College on Saturday, Oct. 1. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Senior Joey Hyde took the mound in the opener and pitched seven solid innings allowing only single runs in both the first and second innings. Over his final five innings, Hyde allowed only three base hits and struck out four batters.

The Cougars tied the game with two third inning runs. Trent Johnson delivered a run-producing double and Evan Ellingworth induced a bases loaded walk. Minnesota Morris took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Connor Spindler's double plated Blaise Fairbanks.

Ridgewater shut down the Cougars the rest of the way and took the lead in the eighth a pair of runs and would go on to take the opener 4-3.

In the second game, Minnesota Morris scored early and often and would gain an 11-6 victory over the Warriors.

The Cougars scored three times in the first as Lucas Luedtke drove in a pair with a single.

Minnesota Morris needed only one hit to plate three more runs in the second. Luedtke was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring across a run and Zach Kuefler drove in two more with a single to right to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead.

UMM scored two more runs in the both the third and fourth frames. Evan Ellingworth had a 2-rbi single in the third and Blake Haugen did the same in the fourth as the Cougars led 10-0.

While the Cougar batters were busy adding runs to the scoreboard early on, the pitchers were doing their part keeping the Warriors off it.Michael Dockendorf started and pitched three scoreless innings. In the second, he got out of a bases loaded jam by striking out the final two batters and struck out four in his stint. Tyler Hannan pitched the next two innings and did not allow a hit.

Minnesota Morris will wrap up their Fall schedule with the Alumni Game Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. at the Cougar Baseball Diamond.