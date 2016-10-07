Juniors Marissa Ekness (left) and Katie Reitsma (right) both reached milestones in their collegiate careers. Reitsma tallied her 1,000th career dig on Friday, Sept. 23 against Concordia Moorhead, while Ekness served out her 1,000th career kill against St. Scholastica on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Duluth. (UMM Sports Information)

With a completely new coaching staff and only four returning players, Minnesota Morris entered the 2016 volleyball season with many unknowns.

What was certain, however, was the talent of those coming back, especially libero Katie Reitsma and outside hitter Marissa Ekness.

Despite being only juniors, Reitsma, Ekness, and Bekah Morris had to be thrust into leadership roles as they are the longest-tenured Cougars on the squad.

"Throughout the summer, we did a leadership program with (Head Coach Lauren Torvi)," said Ekness. "We came in and we have six new freshmen, a transfer and a new coaching staff. Coach helped us through the leadership program and actually taught us how to be a leader and a captain which there's a lot more to it than what we just thought a captain was."

The captains have helped the Cougars off to an undefeated start to the conference season through three contests and won three of four matches at the UMAC Preview event in September that featured the top five teams from the conference a season ago.

"(Through the leadership program) we really focused on the things we had to do to build a program off of a really great season, but we had to build something off of our four returners," said Torvi. "Their leadership is huge and it's been huge and they've worked so hard to get to the point at where they are and to get people to buy into what they're doing and it shows."

The duo of Reitsma and Ekness are proving their leadership qualities in how the Cougars are performing as a team and in the numbers they are producing at an astounding rate.

Reitsma, who has twice been named UMAC Defensive Player of the Week this season, leads the conference in total digs with 417 and in digs per set at 6.62. Those numbers rank her ninth and third nationally in those respective categories.

Ekness, who has been named UMAC Offensive Player of the Week once this season, leads the conference in total kills with 323 and in kills per set at 4.89. Those numbers rank her fourth nationally in both categories.

"Marissa and Katie are the kinds of players that are really never satisfied with their performance," said Torvi. "It doesn't matter if they had 30 digs or 20 kills, they always want more. It's not because they want more individually, they want more for their team and they don't play selfish volleyball."

The numbers the two are adding up are reaching career milestone levels. With her 30th and final dig against Concordia-Moorhead on Friday, Sept. 23, Reitsma collected her 1,000th career dig, the 13th player in program history to achieve that total.

"I've never played with a libero that's as good as Katie," said Ekness. "It's crazy that she's got a 1,000 digs in like a season and a half basically."

The following day in Duluth against St. Scholastica, Ekness' 24th kill of 26 in the match gave her 1,000 career kills, the seventh in program history to accomplish that feat.

"I've never had a teammate that's as good of a hitter as Marissa," said Reitsma. "Coming in freshman year, I was like, 'oh my gosh, I've never seen anyone hit the ball so hard.'"

Even though the two are reaching these individual milestones, their number one focus is on the team.

"I feel in awe when I think about (reaching 1,000 kills), but I really couldn't do it without the rest of the team," said Ekness.

"Teammates make a big part of it," but it's kind of amazing, being in college, and actually hitting that milestone; it's exciting," said Reitsma.

What is also exciting is the young talent that surrounds Reitsma and Ekness. The Cougars have a freshman setter, who is leading the conference in assists. Layne Herrmann has totaled 647 assists and averaged 9.8 assists per set, both marks that her ranked in the top 50 nationally. Another freshman, middle blocker Morgan Miller, is in the top 10 in the conference in both kills (164) and hitting percentage (.220).

"I'm definitely excited about this team," said Ekness. "I was really excited during the preseason just seeing all the talent that we had at such a young age and I was like, 'no one is going to leave next year.' We're all going to bring that back and have that experience of playing with each other."