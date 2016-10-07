Och, Foley lead Cougar golfers after day one

Meghan Foley tees off during the 2015 UMAC Championships in Alexandria. Foley, now a sophomore, led Minnesota Morris and sat in a tie for ninth place after the first day of the 2016 UMAC Championships Thursday, Oct. 6 in Alexandria. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Golf Championships teed off Thursday, Oct. 6 in chilly conditions at the Alexandria Golf Club. Despite the cold, one Minnesota Morris golfer is sitting atop the leaderboard after the first day.

Sophomore Kyle Och's four-over par 76 has him in a three-way tie for first along with Martin Luther's Josh Hansen and Northwestern's Mac Saby.

The Cougar men are tied for sixth after the first day of competition. Mike Campbell is in a tie for 18th with an 84 along with teammate Tayler Vetsch. John Geiger is in a tie for 37th after shooting a 90.

Northwestern leads the team competition with St. Scholastica 12 strokes behind.

On the women's side, the Cougars sit in third place after Thursday's round. St. Scholastica has a 30-shot lead over UW-Superior who is seven shots better than Minnesota Morris.

Meghan Foley had the best round by a Cougar Thursday with a 96, which is good for a tie for ninth place. Teammate Katelyn Foster is a shot behind after carding a 97. Kelsey Wattenhofer and Allison Bot shot a 100 and 101, respectively.

The UMAC Championships continue Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8 in Alexandria.