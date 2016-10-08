Och leads UMAC men, women move into second

Kyle Och chips to the green during a 2016 golf meet in Morris. Och leads the Minnesota Morris Cougars at the UMAC Championships, sitting in a tie for first place after two days. The UMAC Championships finish up Saturday, Oct. 8 in Alexandria. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Minnesota Morris women's golf team makes a strong move and Kyle Och maintains a share of the lead after the second day of the UMAC Golf Championships at the Alexandria Golf Club.

The Cougar women trailed UW-Superior by seven strokes for second place after yesterday. Friday, the Cougars were 17 shots better than the Yellowjackets and are now in second place with one day left at the championships.

Kelsey Wattenhofer was a big reason for the Cougars rise. She carded the second lowest round of the day with a 91 and moved from 16th overall after Thursday up to sixth place after Friday. Meghan Foley and Katelyn Foster are tied for 12th overall and Allison Bot is right behind in a tie for 14th.

Minnesota Morris men's golfer Kyle Och was in a three-way tie for the lead after Thursday's round. That share of the lead is now down to two with Och still in a tie with Northwestern's Mac Saby.

It should be an exciting final day on Saturday as the top eight golfers are only separated by four strokes.

Northwestern leads the team competition by 13 shots over St. Scholastica. The Cougars reside in sixth place, two shots behind Crown for fifth.