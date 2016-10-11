Hancuh hat tricks Cougars to victory

Molly Hancuh's second hat trick of the season and Torri Jordan's second shutout of the week helped give Minnesota Morris a 4-0 UMAC win over UW-Superior Saturday, Oct. 8 in women's soccer action.

It did not take long for Hancuh and the Cougars to get on the scoreboard. In the eighth minute, the junior scored her first goal off a rebound. Ten minutes later, Brooke Lorentz set up Hancuh for a put away to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead. Before the half was out, Hancuh scored again after Yu Ito drove in close to the net for a 3-0 lead in the 36th minute. Hancuh recorded her first hat trick of the season September 13 in a 7-2 win at Martin Luther.

Lorentz (pictured here) would add her first collegiate goal in the second half that gave the Cougars the four-goal win.

Jordan (pictured here) stopped three Yellowjacket shots for her second straight shutout.

Minnesota Morris (3-7-1, 2-2-1 in UMAC) was off all week, but get back to UMAC play Saturday, Oct. 15 when the Cougars travel to Crown. Next week, UMM is in Mankato to take on Bethany Lutheran on Wednesday, Oct. 19 before coming home to host North Central on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:15 p.m. and UW-Stout on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.