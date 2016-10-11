UM-Morris adds UMAC sweep over Vikings

Layne Herrmann sets the ball up during the UMAC contest against Bethany Lutheran on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Morris. Herrmann was key in the UMM sweep, recording a game high 28 assists. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Minnesota Morris volleyball team continued its strong start to the UMAC portion of their schedule with a sweep of Bethany Lutheran Saturday, Oct. 8 at the UMM PE Center in Morris.

Prior to the contest, juniors Marissa Ekness and Katie Reitsma were honored for achieving career milestones of 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs, respectively, and they would lead the Cougars in those categories against the Vikings. Ekness would smash 18 kills and Reitsma recorded 17 digs in the 25-21, 25-8, 25-17 win.

The Cougars trailed 6-3 in the first set before a 7-0 spurt gave them a 10-6 edge. Three different Cougars recorded kills to help gain the lead. Bethany fought back to tie the set at 18 before Ekness took over by lacing three straight kills to help the Cougars regain their advantage. Minnesota Morris scored four of the set's final five points including a kill from Morgan Miller to seal the win.

UMM scored the first seven points of the second set to help build a nice cushion in an easy 17-point set win.

Layne Herrmann's serving was key to building a lead in the third set. Up 8-7, a pair of Herrmann aces helped build a 13-7 lead and they were not threatened again. Herrmann led the Cougars with 28 assists.

Minnesota Morris (9-10, 4-0 in UMAC) competes Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15 at the UW-Eau Claire Tournament. Next week, the Cougars host Martin Luther on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and UW-River Falls on Friday, Oct. 21 before heading to Minneapolis to play North Central and Trinity Bible on Saturday, Oct. 22. Both of next week’s home games begin at 7 p.m.