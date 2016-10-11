UM-Morris men fall on homecoming Saturday

Cody Christ leaps for the save in UM-Morris men's soccer action against UW-Superior on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Morris. Christ had seven saves in the 2-0 loss for the Cougars. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

As part of Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Minnesota Morris men's soccer team played host to UW-Superior in a UMAC contest, but the Yellowjackets were able to take a 2-0 win from the Cougars.

It appeared the game would be scoreless going into halftime, but UW-Superior was able to make a late charge deep into UMM's zone and were able to get a score with eight seconds left in the first.

The Yellowjackets added on to the lead in the 72nd minute when Mualigbe Keita's goal off an assist from Ryan Wisdom gave UWS a 2-0 lead.

Cody Christ made seven saves in net for the Cougars.

UMM is at Bethel on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for its next contest.