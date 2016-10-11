Second half surge powers Cougars past MLC

Donnie Mavencamp was back in action for the UM-Morris homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 8 against Martin Luther. The senior was 18-for-36 for 186 yards and two TDs through the air in the Cougar victory. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

In front of 1,289 black-clad fans, Minnesota Morris outscored Martin Luther 24-0 in the second half en route to a 31-7 Homecoming win over the Knights in UMAC football action at Big Cat Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Cougars, sporting special black jerseys, used a 10-play, 86-yard drive to get the first points of the game 6:15 into the second quarter. Senior Donnie Mavencamp, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, and fellow senior Kyle Petermeier connected on two big pass plays. The first was a 27-yard completion on a 3rd-and-12 down to the Martin Luther 35. The second was a beautiful reception that Petermeier leapt up to grab near the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score and a 7-0 Cougar lead.

Martin Luther tied the game four and a half minutes later on a T.J. Babinec to Josh Arndt 42-yard touchdown pass. The score would remain 7-7 at halftime.

Minnesota Morris used their defense to score the first touchdown of the second half. Drew Shipley picked up a Babinec fumble and weaved his way 46 yards to the end zone for a 14-7 Cougars edge.

Later in the third, Joseph Loija thwarted an MLC attempt to tie the game with an interception at the 1. Starting from their own 7 on the ensuing drive, the Cougars would add to their lead after a 13-play, 73-yard march netted three points off the right foot from John Hoff from 37 yards out, 45 seconds into the final quarter.

The Cougars added to the lead on their next drive as Mavencamp found Evan Guffey for an 8-yard score that made it 24-7 UMM with 8:12 left in the game.

Justin Masloski came on in relief and would add more security to the win as bounced an option run left for a 31-yard touchdown scamper and a 31-7 lead.

Mavencamp was 18-for-36 for 186 yards and two touchdown passes in his return to the lineup. Guffey led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 72 yards. Petermeier caught five balls for 64 yards and Taylor Holleman grabbed five receptions for 50 yards. The Cougars rushed for 173 yards led by J.C. Cummings 58 yards. Santana Mejia ran for 51 yards on just six carries.

Defensively, Sergio Natividad made 13 stops and forced a fumble. Colin Everson and Anthony Hill each had 10 tackles.

Minnesota Morris (3-2, 3-2 in UMAC) heads out on the road next Saturday, Oct. 15 for a 6 p.m. game at Crown. The Cougars host St. Scholastica Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.