Och earns conference honors at UMAC Championship

Och was in position to win the championship going into Saturday's final round. The Sartell native held a share of the lead after each of the first two rounds. He shot below his season average of 78.9 each round, but Northwestern's Mac Saby shot an incredible 67 on the final day to earn medalist honors. Och's rounds of 76, 78, and 78 add up to an overall score of 232, which was good for third overall in the UMAC.

Och finishes the Fall season with four top 10 finishes, three top five places, and one first place performance (Southwest Invite, Sept. 1) in six events.