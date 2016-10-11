Och third, UMM sixth at UMAC Championships

Kyle Och looks at the green during a recent meet this season. The sophomore had a great three-day meet at the UMAC Championships in Alexandria and closed out play on Saturday, Oct. 8 with a third place finish. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Sophomore Kyle Och held a share of the overall lead after both Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6 and 7 at the UMAC Men's Golf Championships at the Alexandria Golf Club and after Saturday's final round, Och would earn a third place finish.

Och was tied with Northwestern's Mac Saby after each of the first two rounds, but Saby turned in a remarkable five-under par 67 Saturday, Oct. 8 to claim conference medalist honors. Caleb Johnson of Northwestern shot a 74 Saturday to move up into second place with Och placing third following a final round 78.

Northwestern won the team title with an overall score of 925. St. Scholastica came in second with a 960 and UW-Superior was third with a 978. Minnesota Morris finished in sixth place.

Mike Campbell had a top 20 finish after his 245 three-round total was good for a tie for 16th. Tayler Vetsch finished in 25th place and John Geiger was 34th.

Kyle Och earned all-conference accolades for his third place finish in the conference. Read more about that here.