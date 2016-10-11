Three land on all-conference list for UM-Morris

Wattenhofer was one of the best golfers in the conference all season. Her scoring average of 92.2 per round was second lowest among all UMAC golfers. At the UMAC Championships last week, after struggling in the first round, she bounced back to post the second lowest round by Friday and Saturday to jump from 16th place after Thursday to a final finish of fourth place Saturday. The junior from Litchfield placed in the top ten in all seven events she played, with six top five places and one first place performance at the UMAC Preview Sept. 8.

Joining Wattenhofer on the 10-person UMAC All-Conference list are junior Katelyn Foster and freshman Allison Bot. Foster finished in a tie for seventh at the UMAC Championships which earned her an automatic spot on the all-conference team. The Osakis native finished in the top ten in four of the five events she played this Fall and placed in the top five in two of those rounds. Her per round average of 98.4 was 10th in the conference.

Despite finishing outside of the top eight to earn automatic entrance on the UMAC All-Conference team, Bot was voted to the list by conference coaches based on her solid play throughout the season. The Minneota native had the ninth lowest per round average in the conference with a 98.0. She had five top 10 finishes in seven events and earned medalist honors by winning the NCU Invitational Sept. 26.