UMM women's golf second at UMAC Championships

Kelsey Wattenhofer tees off during the UMAC Championships last week in Alexandria. (UMM Sports Information)

The Minnesota Morris women's golf team moved up to second place after Friday's second round of the UMAC Women's Golf Championships at the Alexandria Golf Club and they maintained that standing after the third and final round on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Cougars team score of 1173 was nine shots better than UW-Superior. St. Scholastica won the team crown with a total score of 1101. Northwestern and Bethany Lutheran rounded out the top five.

Kelsey Wattenhofer climbed in the overall standings after each round. After starting in 16th place Thursday, she moved up to sixth after Friday and finished up in fourth place after Saturday. Her total score of 279 was just two shots behind UW-Superior's Ally Busick for third. Amanda Broman of St. Scholastica won conference medalist honors with a score of 260.

Two other Cougar golfers placed in the top 10. Katelyn Foster finished in a tie for seventh with a 290 and Meghan Foley was in a tie for ninth with a 295. Allison Bot placed 19th with a 309.

Wattenhofer, Foster, and Bot earned all conference honors for their play this season. Read more about that here.