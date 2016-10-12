UM-Morris women's soccer earns academic award

For the 16th time in 18 seasons, the Minnesota Morris women's soccer team has earned the National Soccer Coaches Athletic Association (NSCAA) Team Academic Award.

To qualify for the award, a team must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 or higher for the entire 2015-16 academic year. The Cougars team GPA was 3.19.

Minnesota Morris is one of only two teams in Minnesota to have achieved this award 16 or more times (Carleton).

The Cougars currently sit at 3-7-1 and 2-2-1 in conference play and return to the field Saturday, Oct. 15 for a conference matchup at Crown.