Cushman to coach Stars and Stripes All Star Game

Team Stars & Stripes, an American squad of select Division III college seniors, will be taking on the CONADEIP All-Stars, a team of select players from Mexican universities, in the eighth annual event.

"I'm very excited again to be selected to join the coaching staff for the 2016 Tazon de Estrellas All-Star Game in Mexico," said Cushman. "This will be my third time coaching in the game and each experience has been fantastic. Global Football does a first class job with the game and it's an honor to represent the United States and the University of Minnesota, Morris with so many great players and coaches."

Cushman was a coach in last year's game that saw Team Stars & Stripes pull out a 15-14 win in Tijuana. Team Stars & Stripes leads the series 4-3.

Former Central College (Iowa) defensive coordinator, Don DeWaard will be head coach of Team Stars & Stripes. Joining Cushman on the coaching staff are Southwestern University head coach Joe Austin, Stevenson University coach Mike Creaney, and Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School (Cleveland, Ohio) head coach John Storey.

After their 31-7 Homecoming win Saturday, Oct. 8 over Martin Luther, Cushman has the Cougars off to a 3-2 start in 2016. Minnesota Morris next plays at Crown Saturday night at 6 p.m. View a video previewing Crown here.