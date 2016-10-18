Crown storms by UM-Morris

The Cougars cracked the scoreboard first near the end of the first quarter. John Hoff's field goal from 38 yards out ended a 13-play, 54-yard drive that gave UMM a 3-0 lead. It was Hoff’s first of three made field goals on the evening.

Only one more score was added before halftime, but it was Crown who would enter the end zone as Jacob Pardee's two-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter gave Crown a 7-3 edge.

Crown used that rushing attack to score three more touchdowns on the ground in the second half. After another Hoff field goal, from 36 yards out, cut Crown's lead to 7-6, Ryan Synoground scored from three yards out to put Crown ahead 14-6 with 54 seconds left in the third.

Matt Michaud, who led all rushers with 148 yards on the ground, scored two back-breaking touchdown runs less than four minutes apart to clinch the game for Crown. His touchdown from five yards out gave Crown a 20-9 lead with 7:49 left and his rush from a yard out gave the Storm a 27-9 edge with 4:04 remaining.

Evan Guffey scored the Cougars lone touchdown on a four-yard run with 1:13 left in the game.

JC Cummings led the Cougars with 67 yards rushing. Santana Mejia rushed for 55 yards and Guffey added 51. Guffey also led the team in receiving with four catches for 63 yards.

Drew Shipley and Sergio Natividad led the defense with nine tackles each.

Minnesota Morris, now 3-3 in the UMAC, returns to Big Cat Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 22 to host St. Scholastica at 2 p.m. Next week, the Cougars travel to Illinois to take on Eureka College.

FOOTBALL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

John Hoff, So., Minnesota Morris

Falls Church, Va./Homeschool

- Went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts Saturday against Crown

- Converted a long field goal of 38 yards

- Averaged 56 yards on four kick offs