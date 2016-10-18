Ito, Hancuh combine to crush Crown
It is rare for one person to score four goals in one soccer match. It is even rarer to have two score four goals from the same team in one match. That was the case Saturday, Oct. 15 as both Yu Ito and Molly Hancuh tallied four goals each as the Cougars cruised past Crown 8-0 in UMAC women's soccer action.
The win runs the Cougars winning streak to three, having outscored their opponents 13-0 in that stretch.
Minnesota Morris led 2-0 at halftime with both goals courtesy of Hancuh. Her first goal came in the game's eighth minute with her second coming a minute later. Hancuh certainly has a golden toe of late. She scored the team's only goal in the team's 1-0 win over Martin Luther October 5; she tallied a first half hat trick in their last game, a 4-0 win over UW-Superior last Saturday; and scored four more today for a total of eight goals in just three games.
After halftime though, it was Ito's turn to get into the scoring column. She tallied four straight goals in a 17-minute span that gave the Cougars a 6-0 lead. Hancuh added the game's final two scores in the 84th and 86th minute, respectively.
The Cougars held a 22-0 shots on goal edge.
Minnesota Morris (4-7-1, 3-2-1 in UMAC) heads back out on the road for their next match, Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran.