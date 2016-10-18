Ito, Hancuh combine to crush Crown

RELATED: Women's soccer earns academic award, Hancuh hat tricks Cougars to victory, UM-Morris soccer

The win runs the Cougars winning streak to three, having outscored their opponents 13-0 in that stretch.

Minnesota Morris led 2-0 at halftime with both goals courtesy of Hancuh. Her first goal came in the game's eighth minute with her second coming a minute later. Hancuh certainly has a golden toe of late. She scored the team's only goal in the team's 1-0 win over Martin Luther October 5; she tallied a first half hat trick in their last game, a 4-0 win over UW-Superior last Saturday; and scored four more today for a total of eight goals in just three games.

After halftime though, it was Ito's turn to get into the scoring column. She tallied four straight goals in a 17-minute span that gave the Cougars a 6-0 lead. Hancuh added the game's final two scores in the 84th and 86th minute, respectively.

The Cougars held a 22-0 shots on goal edge.

Minnesota Morris (4-7-1, 3-2-1 in UMAC) heads back out on the road for their next match, Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran.