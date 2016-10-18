Cougars drop pivotal game against Crown
With three games remaining in UMAC play coming into Saturday, Oct. 15’s action, the men's soccer tilt between Minnesota Morris and Crown was pivotal for both teams as both hope to qualify for conference postseason play. After 90 minutes of action, it is the Storm who currently hold the fifth and final playoff position with their 2-0 win over the Cougars.
Minnesota Morris sits in seventh place, a half game behind Crown for the fifth spot.
Crown got on the scoreboard early Saturday as Ger Jones' goal in the eighth minute gave the Storm a 1-0 edge.
The score stayed that way until halftime as the two teams played evenly. Crown held a slight 10-8 edge in shots.
The Cougars kept the pressure on throughout the second half and had their chance to tie late, but it was Crown's Sam Eckman who added an insurance goal in the final minute.
Minnesota Morris (2-11, 2-4 in UMAC) next plays at Bethany Lutheran Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Mankato.