Cougars go 1-3 at UW-Eau Claire tourney

RELATED: UM-Morris sweeps Bethany Lutheran, volleyball, UM-Morris athletics

UM-Morris 3, UW-River Falls 1

Against the tough competition, Minnesota Morris showed that it is a team to be reckoned with as the Cougars knocked off UW-River Falls in four sets in their first match on Friday.

UMM did fall to the Falcons 25-19 in the first set, but took the next three sets 25-16, 25-15, 25-21.

In a balanced attack, three Cougars reached double digits in kills and in digs. Marissa Ekness led with 15 kills with Lindsey Markel and Morgan Miller each totaling 11. Katie Reitsma had 19 digs with Lizzie Kaiser adding 14 and Layne Herrmann contributing 10. Herrmann had another great setting effort with 37 assists.

St. Thomas 3, UM-Morris 0

In their next match on Friday, Minnesota Morris fell to St. Thomas in straight sets. The Tommies took the win 25-12, 25-18, 25-20.

Ekness had a game high 14 kills for UMM. She also had a game high four ace serves.

Gustavus 3, UM-Morris 0

After splitting on the first day of the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Volleyball Tournament, Minnesota Morris went 0-2 on day two Saturday, Oct. 15 to close out the UW-Eau Claire tournament. Against Gustavus Adolphus in their first match of the day, the Cougars hung tough with a team on the outskirts of the national rankings, but fell in three sets (31-29, 25-19, 25-23).

Marissa Ekness recorded a double-double against the Gusties with 15 kills and 15 digs. Lindsey Markel added 12 kills. Layne Herrmann led with 37 assists and Katie Reitsma totaled 19 digs.

UW-Oshkosh 3, UM-Morris 0

In their final match of the tournament the Cougars fell to No. 21 UW-Oshkosh 25-16, 25-18, 25-19.

Ekness again had a game high 16 kills in the match and was named to the all-tournament team after her impressive play on the weekend.

Layne Herrmann totalled 25 assists, and Hannah Godzala had three ace serves for UMM.

Minnesota Morris (10-13) returns home to take on Martin Luther Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the UMM PE Center. Then the Cougars host UW-River Falls on Friday, Oct. 21 also at 7 p.m.