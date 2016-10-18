UM-Morris runs final meet before UMAC Championships

Minnesota Morris and Bethany Lutheran were the only UMAC schools representing the conference at the invite and both Cougar teams finished ahead of the Vikings with the Cougar men placing 19th as a team and the Cougar women coming in 20th.

Chalmer Combellick has the best time among the Minnesota Morris men as his time of 27:01 over the eight-kilometer course was good for 42nd place. Rounding out the top five for the Cougars were: Tyler Sassenberg (27:57, 89th place), David Roanhorse (28:42, 111th), Ryan Anderson (29:01, 117th), and Edmund Cease (29:05, 118th).

Iowa Central won the team competition with Omer Almog claiming the top individual spot.

For the Cougar women, Elisabeth Anderson ran the fastest time for the squad over the six-kilometer course as she clocked a 23:49, good for 37th place. Finishing after Anderson were: Hannah Goemann (24:52, 85th), Katherine Novak (26:50, 140th), Tanna Boyle (27:16, 145th), and Brynn Gellner (27:49, 147th).

The hosts from UW-La Crosse won the team crown with Iowa Central's Leanne Pompeani claiming the top spot.

Minnesota Morris next runs at the UMAC Cross Country Championships Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Benson Golf Club.