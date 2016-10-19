UM-Morris back to winning with a sweep of Knights

RELATED: UM-Morris goes 1-3 at UW-Eau Claire tournament, college volleyball, UM-Morris athletics

Up only two early on, the Cougars would take control of the first set and win 25-13. UMM took a 17-8 lead thanks to a 6-0 run where Morgan Miller and Bekah Morris would each deliver multiple kills. They would close the set on a 5-1 spurt culminating with a Layne Herrmann smash.

The second set was tighter, but the Cougars still prevailed 25-22. After trailing by as many as six, Martin Luther would creep back to within 1 at 22-21. A Lindsey Markel kill, a Lizzie Kaiser service ace, and a Marissa Ekness kill would give the Cougars three of the final four points of the set to close it out.

The third set was knotted at 15 before Minnesota Morris went on a 10-5 run to end the contest and win the set 25-20 and match in straights. The key was a 5-1 run led by Ekness who drilled three kills in the spurt that gave the Cougars a 20-16 edge.

Ekness would lead the team with 20 kills. A trio of Cougars were in double digits in digs led by Katie Reitsma with 14. Morris totaled 12 and Ekness added 10. Herrmann had 39 assists.

Minnesota Morris (11-13, 5-0 in UMAC) stays at home for its next match, Friday, Oct. 21 against UW-River Falls at 7 p.m.