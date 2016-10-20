Cougars top BLC

RELATED: UM-Morris men's soccer falls to Crown, college soccer, UM-Morris athletics

Bona Usha got the Cougars on the scoreboard in the 29th minute as he scored off assists from Gabe Arreguin and Zach Jacobson. Arreguin scored himself near the end of the first half with a helper from Austin Keller to give UMM a 2-0 lead at the break.

Arreguin added to his big day in the 62nd minute as he delivered his second goal and third point of the day off a pass from Luqman Barre.

The Cougars, who outscored Bethany Lutheran 8-0 in the season series, outshot the Vikings 26-6 on Wednesday.

Minnesota Morris (3-11, 2-4 in UMAC) returns home for their final three games of the regular season beginning Saturday, Oct. 22 against North Central at 1 p.m.