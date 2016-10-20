UM-Morris extends streak to four

RELATED: Ito, Hancuh combine to crush Crown, college soccer, UM-Morris athletics

Down 1-0 at halftime, the Cougars would tie it in the 75th minute. Yu Ito, who scored four goals in her last game, knotted the score off a feed from Lindsay Clay.

It would not take long for the Cougars to end the match in overtime. Brooke Lorentz scored the game-winner off a pass from Tiffany Oren that gave the Cougars the 2-1 win in the sixth minute of the extra session.

Torri Jordan made nine saves in net for the Cougars, who have now won four straight.

Minnesota Morris (5-7-1, 3-2-1 in UMAC) returns home to face North Central Saturday, Oct. 22 at 3:15 p.m.