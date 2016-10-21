UM-Morris sizes up St. Scholastica

RELATED: Crown storms by UM-Morris, college football, UM-Morris athletics

"That was St. Scholastica's first conference loss in like five years or more, so I'm sure it's playing with them a little bit mentally," Cougar head coach Rob Cushman said.

With the loss, the Saints sit in third place in the UMAC standings, while the Cougars sit in sixth.

The Saints have one of the best offenses in the UMAC, averaging 36.3 points per game with 395.9 yards of total offense compared to Minnesota Morris' 306.7. It's not so much the ground attack, but the Saints lead the conference in passing with over 255 yards per game being made through the air. Despite key Cougar injuries, Cushman is still looking for his defense to put the pressure on the Saints.

"We always have to stop the run and that's where we start and we did not do a good job with that last week in the second half [against Crown]," Cushman said. "Injuries were a part of that, but you have to play with the guys you have. Those guys have had a better week of practice this week in terms of preparation and readiness.

Along with the Saints being ranked at the top in passing yards, they are also second in interceptions thrown, which is something Cushman hopes to take advantage of Saturday.

"They've been throwing it pretty well, but do have a tendancy to throw a few interceptions, so hopefully we can pressure and cover," Cushman said. "There is a reason they've won as many games as they have. They're well coached and a talented group, we will certainly have our hands full, but our guys are excited about the challenge."

The Cougars and the Saints kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

"The team that plays the best for 60 minutes and executes is going to win," Cushman concluded.