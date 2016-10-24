UM-Morris goes 3-0 over weekend

RELATED: UM-Morris back to winning, college volleyball, UM-Morris athletics

UM-Morris 3, UW-River Falls 1

Last Friday, Minnesota Morris topped UW-River Falls in the opening match of the UW-Eau Claire Tournament. The two teams met again Friday night at the UMM PE Center for a non-conference volleyball matchup and it had the same result, a Cougars 4-set victory.

The Cougars raced out to an early advantage in the opening set as a 7-0 run gave UMM a 9-3 lead. The Falcons crept back in though and knotted the set at 21. The Cougars would close the set by winning four of the final five points with the final two coming off the hand of Morgan Miller for the 25-22 win.

The second set was tight until a mini 4-0 spurt gave Minnesota Morris a 19-14 edge. The teams would split point the rest of the way with the Cougars prevailing 25-20.

UW-River Falls took the third set in overtime 29-27. The Cougars would bounce back nicely though and cruise through the fourth set 25-13 to win the match in four.

Marissa Ekness led three Cougars in double digits with 15 kills. Miller and Lindsey Markel were right behind with 14 and 13 kills, respectively. Katie Reitsma led with 25 digs and Layne Herrmann delivered 46 assists.

UM-Morris 3, North Central 0

The Cougars moved to 6-0 in UMAC play in their first match of the day on Saturday, Oct. 22 against North Central with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 win.

Marissa Ekness recorded a double-double in the win with 11 kills and 12 digs. Layne Herrmann led the team in assists (24), and tied for the team lead in blocks (4), and service aces (2). Katie Reitsma led with 19 digs and Bekah Morris added 16.

UM-Morris 3, Trinity Bible 0

In its second match of the day, Minnesota Morris had its way with Trinity Bible College (N.D.) in a 25-10-, 25-11, 25-4 victory, which moved the Cougars’ win streak to four.

Morgan Miller led in kills with eight, and Courtney Dague added six. Hannah Godzala went 4-for-4 in hitting as well. Layne Herrmann finished with 19 set assists.

Annika Johnson and Katie Reitsma both served up five ace serves for UMM.

Miller and Dague combined for five blocks, Miller with three and Dague with two. Katie Reitsma had 12 digs in the win.

Minnesota Morris (14-13, 6-0 in UMAC) hosts Northwestern on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. with first place in the conference at stake.