UMM defeat CSS for first time since 2008

Evan Guffey scored three touchdowns and the Cougar defense forced seven St. Scholastica turnovers en route to victory in UMAC action on Saturday afternoon in Morris. With the win, the Cougars remain unbeaten at home this season with a 4-0 home record.

Minnesota Morris made their presence felt on defense on the game's first play from scrimmage. Austin Richard forced a Ben Buthe fumble that was recovered by Chandler Erickson at the CSS 40. That fumble did not lead to any Cougar points, but the next turnover the Cougar defense forced led to six.

Drew Shipley intercepted an Eric Soderberg pass at the CSS 49 and returned it 32 yards to the 17. On the next play Donnie Mavencamp connected with Evan Guffey for a 17-yard touchdown reception with 3:29 left in the first quarter. That was the second touchdown connection the duo hit on in a little over a minute and a half. Mavencamp hit Guffey for a 37-yard strike for a score that preceded the Shipley pick.

Early in the second quarter, another St. Scholastica turnover led to another Evan Guffey touchdown. Aaron Smith muffed a punt that was recovered by Anthony Hill at the CSS 45. A personal foul penalty on CSS gave the Cougars a shorter field to work with. Unlike his two first quarter touchdown receptions, Guffey kept to the ground to score again as he took a handoff and scored from four yards out to give the Cougars a 21-0 lead on a St. Scholastica team that brought a 26-game road UMAC winning streak into Saturday's contest.

St. Scholastica scored their first points on a Soderberg to Aaron Olson 13-yard touchdown with 4:57 left in the half. The Saints would threaten to score again minutes later, but Erickson thwarted a drive with an interception in the end zone to preserve the 21-7 lead going into halftime.

The Cougars scored conventionally to get their first points of the second half. Mavencamp drove the Cougars 67 yards in 10 plays ending with a 6-yard pass to JC Cummings for a 28-7 UMM lead halfway through the third quarter.

Sergio Natividad recovered a Soderberg deep in CSS territory on the next drive that led to a John Hoff 22-yard field goal and a 31-7 UMM advantage.

Hoff would later add a career-long 46-yard field goal 1:18 into the fourth quarter that gave the Cougars a 34-15 lead.

St. Scholastica used a 12-play, 77-yard touchdown drive to cut the Cougars' lead to 34-22 with 8:52 remaining. The Cougar defense would go on to protect the lead. A successful on-side kick gave the ball back to the Saints. Shipley though ended the ensuing drive with his second interception at the UMM 20.

Later, after a long punt return, the Saints started a drive at the UMM 16. On a 4th-and-2, Richard and Nathan Gehlen put a stop to the Saints final scoring chance with a sack of Zach Edwards.

Shipley and Erickson each intercepted two passes with Erickson adding a fumble recovery and nine tackles. Natividad led the defense with 10 tackles. Colin Everson made seven stops and collected two sacks.

Guffey caught seven balls for 97 yards. Taylor Holleman had four receptions for 44 yards and Kyle Petermeier caught three for 32. Mavencamp went 17-for-28 for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Cummings totaled 41 yards on the ground and had a touchdown receiving.

Minnesota Morris (4-3, 4-3 in UMAC) is on the road Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eureka (Ill.), who is 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the UMAC. The following Saturday, Nov. 5, UMM will host Westminster on senior day at 12 p.m.