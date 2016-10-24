UM-Morris win one and tie over weekend

UM-Morris 8, North Central 1

Last Saturday, Oct. 15, the Minnesota Morris women's soccer team scored eight goals in a win at Crown. Against North Central this past Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Cougar Soccer Field, the Cougars tallied eight again in an 8-1 win over the Rams.

On senior day, one of the seniors got the Cougars on the scoreboard early. In the second minute, Carly Denler converted off a rebound to give the Cougars the early edge. Before the half was over, Denler added another score in the 24th minute.

Minnesota Morris scored five times in the first half. Denler scored twice and junior Molly Hancuh connected three times. This mark's Hancuh's fourth hat trick of the season. Her tallies in the fifth, 22nd, and 30th minutes mark her 14th, 15th, and 16th goals of the season.

In the second half, Tiffany Oren scored her first two goals of the season and Brooke Lorentz added another as the Cougars outshot the Rams 31-2 on the afternoon.

The win clinches a UMAC postseason berth for the Cougars.

UM-Morris 1, UW-Stout 1

The Minnesota Morris women's soccer team took a break from UMAC play Sunday, Oct. 23 to play host to UW-Stout for an afternoon game. Both teams came in with six wins and both would leave that way as the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Both goals were scored in the first half with UW-Stout's tally coming early on. In the ninth minute, Jenna Swenson launched a free kick pass from just in front of midfield that led perfectly to Sydney Kasper that she put in the net with her left foot for a 1-0 UWS lead.

The score stayed that way until the 39th minute. On a free kick from just outside the box, Molly Hancuh drilled a perfectly placed shot in the right corner of the net to knot the game at 1-1 going into halftime.

UMM goalkeeper Torri Jordan kept the game at one by making 11 second half saves. She stopped two more shots in the overtime sessions as the game ended in a tie.

Minnesota Morris (6-7-2) wraps up the regular season Friday, Oct. 28 against Northwestern at 3:15 p.m. in Morris. The UMAC playoffs begin on Monday, Oct. 31 with quarterfinals. Keep updated on all the action on our website.