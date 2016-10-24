UM-Morris trips up Rams

RELATED: Cougars top BLC, men's soccer, UM-Morris athletics

Senior Austin Keller's goal in the 23rd minute was the catalyst in Minnesota Morris' 3-0 home win over North Central Saturday in UMAC men's soccer action. The win keeps the Cougars in UMAC postseason contention.

Bona Usha and Joshua Bartels added goals in the 52nd and 80th minutes, respectively to give the Cougars the three-goal win.

Minnesota Morris had a great all-around on both sides of the ball as goalkeeper Cody Christ only needed to make one save on the afternoon.

Minnesota Morris (4-11, 3-4 in UMAC) next plays Wednesday, Oct. 26 against Saint Mary's at 6 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium.