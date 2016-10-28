UM-Morris falls to No. 18-ranked Northwestern

RELATED: UMM goes 3-0 over the weekend, college volleyball, UM-Morris athletics

Despite losing in straight sets (25-23, 25-19, 27-25) Minnesota Morris gave Northwestern all it could handle. A Marissa Ekness kill gave the Cougars a 15-14 lead in the first set. After two Eagles points, another Ekness smash knotted the set at 16. Northwestern would win five of the next six points and would hang on for the two-point set win.

A pair of Northwestern late surges helped them take the the next two sets as well. In the third set, kills of Courtney Dague and Ekness helped give UMM a 14-11 edge. Later a five-point run, aided by a pair of Lindsey Markel kills, gave the Cougars a 21-16 lead. The Eagles would take seven of the next eight points to take a 23-22 lead. The teams alternated the next five points before Northwestern took the final two points to take the set and the match.

Ekness and Morgan Miller led the Cougars in kills with 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Layne Herrmann recorded a double-double with 40 assists and 10 digs. Katie Reitsma led with 16 digs and Bekah Morris added 14.

Minnesota Morris (14-14, 6-1 in UMAC) wraps up the regular season Saturday, Oct. 29 at Northland.