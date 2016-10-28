Cougars drop non-conference contest to St. Mary's

RELATED: UM-Morris trips up Rams, college men's soccer, UM-Morris athletics

Saint Mary's tallied two of their three goals in the first half. Chris Beiersdorf's goal in the 14th minute gave them their first goal Jared Wolt followed in the 30th minute. Sean Butcher assisted on both to give SMU the 2-0 lead at the half. Josh Balsiger ended the scoring in the 78th minute.

Matt Marshall made four saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (4-12) wrapped up the regular season at the Cougar Soccer Field Friday, Oct. 28 against Northwestern in the UMAC Game of the Week.