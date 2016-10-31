UM-Morris swim and dive open season with win

RELATED: UM-Morris athletics, UM-Morris happenings

Tori Brua was a three-event winner for the Cougars in spectacular fashion. Her time of 12:04.26 in the 1000-yard freestyle was over 36 seconds faster than the next closest swimmer. She later took the 100-yard freestyle by over two seconds. In the meet's last event, she teamed with Amanda Donley, Claire Naslund, and Caitlin Papke to win the 200-yard freestyle relay by over seven seconds in a time of 1:47.91.

Along with Brua, Papke also won her two individual events, claiming both the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:04.38 and the 100-yard backstroke by six-hundredths of a second in a time of 1:04.04.

Including the 200-yard freestyle relay, Donley was also a three-time winner. She took the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 26.49 and won the 100-yard butterfly by over three seconds in a time of 1:02.82.

Kayla Kranitz was an easy winner in the 500-yard freestyle (6:00.30) and tied for the win in the 200-yard IM with Concordia-Moorhead's Ciara White (2:30.78).

In diving, Ryann Lynch was a winner in the 1-meter springboard (218.55 points) and McKenna Vininski claimed the 3-meter springboard (214.80 points).

The Cougars next compete Friday, Nov. 11 in Aberdeen, S.D. against Northern State University and the University of Mary.