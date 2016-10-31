UM-Morris makes quick work of Northland

RELATED: UMM falls to No. 18 ranked Northwestern, college volleyball, UM-Morris athletics

Marissa Ekness led the Cougars again in kills with 14. Courtney Dague was also in double figures with 10. Layne Herrmann totaled 36 assists. Katie Reitsma led three players in double digits in digs with 25. Ekness added 12 and Bekah Morris collected 11.

The win gives Minnesota Morris a 15-14 overall record and 7-1 mark in the UMAC. As the No. 2 seed in the upcoming UMAC Postseason Tournament, the Cougars will host a semifinal match Wednesday, Nov. 2 against No. 3 St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. at the UMM PE Center. The Cougars defeated the Saints twice during the regular season.

VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Katie Reitsma, Jr., Minnesota Morris

Sauk Centre, Minn./Sauk Centre

- Ends season as UMAC leader in digs (614) and digs per set (6.27)

- Tallied 41 digs in two-match span for 6.83 d/s

- Helped Minnesota Morris wrap up No. 2 seed in postseason

VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK

Layne Hermann, Fy., Minnesota Morris

Brownton, Minn./Glencoe-Silver Lake

- Finishes season as UMAC leader in assists (996) and assists per set (9.86)

- Tallied 76 assists in two-match span for 12.67 ast./s

- Recorded match-high 40 assists in loss to Northwestern