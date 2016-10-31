Cougars edge Northwestern

RELATED: UMM wins and ties over weekend, college women's soccer, UM-Morris athletics

The game's lone goal came early on, in the 11th minute. Lindsay Clay fed Yu Ito for a shot that she was first able to dribble past Northwestern's goalkeeper, Samantha Dewey, and then deliver into the back of an open net for the 1-0 Cougar lead. Northwestern outshot Minnesota Morris 6-3 the rest of the half, but Torri Jordan made a pair of saves to retain the one goal lead going into halftime.

The Cougars held onto the lead in the second half by being on the offensive by having a 3-0 edge in shots on goal in the second 45 minutes.

Minnesota Morris wraps up the regular season with a 7-8-1 overall record and 5-2-1 mark in the UMAC. With the third seed, the Cougars will travel to St. Scholastica Wednesday, Nov. 2 for the semifinals.