Cougars edge Northwestern
With both teams having already clinched a berth in next week's UMAC Women's Soccer Postseason Tournament, the regular season finale between Minnesota Morris and Northwestern Friday at the Cougar Soccer Field was all about seeding for the tournament. With the 1-0 win, the Cougars secured the No. 3 seed and will travel to Duluth on Wednesday for a date with No. 2 St. Scholastica.
RELATED: UMM wins and ties over weekend, college women's soccer, UM-Morris athletics
The game's lone goal came early on, in the 11th minute. Lindsay Clay fed Yu Ito for a shot that she was first able to dribble past Northwestern's goalkeeper, Samantha Dewey, and then deliver into the back of an open net for the 1-0 Cougar lead. Northwestern outshot Minnesota Morris 6-3 the rest of the half, but Torri Jordan made a pair of saves to retain the one goal lead going into halftime.
The Cougars held onto the lead in the second half by being on the offensive by having a 3-0 edge in shots on goal in the second 45 minutes.
Minnesota Morris wraps up the regular season with a 7-8-1 overall record and 5-2-1 mark in the UMAC. With the third seed, the Cougars will travel to St. Scholastica Wednesday, Nov. 2 for the semifinals.