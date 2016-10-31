UM-Morris falls short of postseason berth

RELATED: Cougars drop non-conference to St. Mary's, college men's soccer, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars had great scoring chances throughout the contest, but were not able to to score until the game's final minutes when Joshua Bartels scored off a rebound from an Austin Keller shot. Minnesota Morris outshot Northwestern 17-14 and held a 9-7 edge in shots on goal.

Junior Cody Christ made five saves in net for the Cougars.

Derrick Aminga got Northwestern on the scoreboard with a 12th minute goal off a rebound. It stayed that way until the 68th minute when Chris Cleope fed Mark Cleope in front for a 2-0 lead.

The loss ends the season for Minnesota Morris, who finished with a 4-13 overall record and 3-5 mark in the UMAC.