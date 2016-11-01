Cougar men third, women second at UMAC Championships

RELATED: Final tune-up before UMAC Championships, college cross country, UM-Morris athletics

For the senior Combellick, it is his second straight runner-up finish at the Cross Country Championships. His time of 26:06.2 over the eight-kilometer course was 25 seconds better than last year's race.

UW-Superior's Jackson Lindquist won the individual crown with a time of 25:43.5, becoming the second Yellowjacket to win the race in as many seasons.

UW-Superior took three of the top five places to take the team crown with 42 points. Martin Luther placed second with 57 points and Minnesota Morris totaled 67. Rounding out the top five was St. Scholastica with 76 points and Northwestern with 83.

Aside from Combellick, three other Cougar runners had top 20 finishes. Tyler Sassenberg's time of 27:13.0 placed him ninth, which gives him UMAC All-Conference honors with Combellick. David Roanhorse came in 16th place with a clocking of 27:40.6 and Edmund Cease's time of 27:55.1 was good for 18th. Ryan Anderson was right outside of the top as his time of 28:17.8 was good for 22nd.

On the women’s side, three Minnesota Morris runners had top 10 finishes to help the women’s team to a second place finish Saturday at the UMAC Cross Country Championships in Benson.

St. Scholastica won the team crown for the second straight season, with 27 points. Minnesota Morris' 74 points were seven better than Bethany Lutheran's 81. UW-Superior totaled 91 points for fourth place and Northwestern placed fifth with 123 points.

Elisabeth Anderson was the first Cougar to cross the finish line as her time of 24:00.8 was good for fourth place over the six-kilometer course. Hannah Goemann placed seventh (24:18.1) and Katherine Novak finished 10th (24:41.2) as all three earn UMAC All-Conference honors. Rounding out Minnesota Morris' top five were Arre Langer (25:50.0, 24th) and Tanna Boyle (26:26.9, 29th).

St. Scholastica took the top three places led by Casey Hovland whose time of 21:49.3 was nearly two minutes ahead of the entire field.

MInnesota Morris continues its season Friday, Nov. 4 at the Saint John's Fall Finale in Collegeville.