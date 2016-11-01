Two UM-Morris runners earn UMAC honors

RELATED: UMM men third, women second at UMAC Championships, college cross country, UM-Morris athletics

Combellick's second place time of 26:06.2 Saturday at the UMAC Cross Country Championships at the Benson Golf Club earned him a spot on the conference's First Team. This marked the third time the senior has finished runner-up to the eventual champion. He finished sixth place in the championships as a freshman.

Earning a spot on the Second Team was Sassenberg. The sophomore's time of 27:13.0 was good for ninth Saturday. To earn a spot on the team, a runner must finish in the top seven to garner First Team nods while runners who finish in places eighth-15th get on the Second Team.