    Two UM-Morris runners earn UMAC honors

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 11:27 a.m.
    Chalmer Combellick and Tyler Sassenberg earned conference honors after their performances at the UMAC Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Benson. (UMM Sports Information)

    Chalmer Combellick earns his fourth trip to the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) All-Conference Team while teammate Tyler Sassenberg gets his first mention on the team announced Monday, Oct. 31.

    Combellick's second place time of 26:06.2 Saturday at the UMAC Cross Country Championships at the Benson Golf Club earned him a spot on the conference's First Team. This marked the third time the senior has finished runner-up to the eventual champion. He finished sixth place in the championships as a freshman.

    Earning a spot on the Second Team was Sassenberg. The sophomore's time of 27:13.0 was good for ninth Saturday. To earn a spot on the team, a runner must finish in the top seven to garner First Team nods while runners who finish in places eighth-15th get on the Second Team.

