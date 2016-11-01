Three named to UMAC all-conference list

RELATED: UMM women second at UMAC Championships, college cross country, UM-Morris athletics

In last year's championships, the Cougars had three senior runners place in the top 10. Saturday at the Benson Golf Club, three different Cougar runners finished in the top 10 to earn UMAC All-Conference honors.

Earning a spot on the conference's First Team were juniors Elisabeth Anderson and Hannah Goemann. Anderson's time of 24:00.8 was good for fourth and Goemann's time of 24:18.1 was good seventh. The top seven runners earned First Team All-Conference recognition.

Runners eighth-15th earned a spot on the conference's Second Team and sophomore Katherine Novak placed 10th with a time of 24:41.2