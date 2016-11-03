One PK advances Cougars to UMAC title game

RELATED: Cougars edge Northwestern, college womens soccer, UM-Morris athletics

With the game scoreless after the two regulation halves and two overtime sessions, Minnesota Morris outscored St. Scholastica 3-2 in the penalty shootout to advance to Saturday's championship game at Northland. The winner receives the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

In the penalty shootout, both teams made their first attempt and both missed their second try as the teams were tied at one with three attempts left. The Cougars got a hand up in the third round when Molly Hancuh's attempt went in off the left post while CSS' attempt went over the crossbar. The shootout again was tied after UMM missed its try while Peyton Basco connected on her attempt to equal it at 2-2, going into the final tries. St. Scholastica's attempt went wide right leaving the game on the right foot of Yu Ito. Her shot went into the right corner of the net to advance the Cougars to the next round.

The main reason why the Cougars had a chance to win was goalkeeper Torri Jordan. The senior was bombarded with 23 shots, stopping them all.

Minnesota Morris and Northland met once in the regular season with the Lumberjills winning 2-0 Sept. 17 in Ashland. The Cougars will get their shot at redemption on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the UMAC title game at 1 p.m. in Ashland.