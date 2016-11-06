Cougars stay perfect at home, down Westminster

This marks the first unbeaten home season for the Cougars in 37 years.

After a John Hoff 33-yard field goal started the scoring 8:12 into the first quarter, senior safety Chandler Erickson got the Cougars into the end zone with a pick-six. Cole Kvistero tipped a Trent White pass that Erickson intercepted at the Westminster 20 and went untouched to the end zone to give Minnesota Morris a 10-0 lead with 56 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The senior connection of Donnie Mavencamp and Evan Guffey accounted for the rest of the touchdown scores for the Cougars. In the second quarter, the Cougars traveled 95 yards on just three plays to get in the end zone again. Starting from their own 5, Mavencamp lofted a strike to Taylor Holleman for a 68-yard gain down the left sideline down to the Westminster 27. Two plays later, Mavencamp found Guffey for a 27-yard connection and a 17-7 lead.

The Cougars used some trickery to score again before the half. On a 4th-and-1 from the Westminster 5, Mavencamp handed off to Guffey who then threw back to Mavencamp for the touchdown to put the Cougars up 24-14 at halftime.

Minnesota Morris scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Guffey took an end around handoff from Mavencamp and scored from three yards out. The duo connected again on a 52-yard scoring strike on their next drive that gave the Cougars a 38-14 lead. John Hoff's 35-yard field goal with 58 seconds left in the third put the Cougars up 41-14.

Mavencamp and Guffey had stellar days in their final appearance at Big Cat. Mavencamp threw for 342 yards and two scores without an interception. Guffey had 206 all-purpose yards and accounted for four touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing, and one passing). He had five receptions for 162 yards. Holleman made six grabs for 116 yards.

Defensively, senior Colin Everson made 10 tackles (six tackles for loss) and 1.5 sacks. In addition to the pick-six, Erickson had nine tackles.

Minnesota Morris (5-4, 5-4 in UMAC) wraps up the regular season with a non-conference game next Saturday at Maranatha Baptist.