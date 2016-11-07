Minnesota Morris falls in UMAC Championship

RELATED: UMM advances to UMAC Championship, college volleyball, UM-Morris athletics

After losing the first set 25-18, Minnesota Morris seemed poised to even the match in the second. Kills from Marissa Ekness, Lindsey Markel, and Morgan Miller were key to a 5-0 run that gave the Cougars a 20-17 edge. Later, a Courtney Dague kill pushed the lead to 22-20. Northwestern though went on its own 5-0 run to wrap up the set at 25-22 to take a two-sets-to-none lead.

Undaunted, the Cougars raced out to a 10-2 lead in the third set and would later lead 13-5 following another Dague kill. Northwestern stormed back again, taking nine of the next 10 points to knot the set at 14. Kills from Ekness and Layne Herrmann gave the lead back to the Cougars at 16-14. Later, Ekness and Herrmann again delivered kills to tie the set at 19. The Eagles would close the set on a 6-2 run to win the set 25-21 and the match 3-0.

Ekness recorded a double-double with 15 digs and 12 kills. Katie Reitsma led with 23 digs and Bekah Morris added 16. Herrmann totaled 28 assists.

Minnesota Morris wraps up their season with a 16-15 overall record.