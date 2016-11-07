UMM women slated fourth in preseason poll

RELATED: Three UMM women earn UMAC honors in 2015-2016 season, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars lose a pair of starters from last season in All-UMAC performers Cori Becker and Kayla Kraemer, but bring back two who have also garnered All-UMAC nods. Second Team All-UMAC guard Elli Stevenson will run the offense. The sophomore averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a season ago. Leading the frontcourt will be senior Tori Holt. The two-time UMAC Honorable Mention selection averaged 10.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and shot nearly 55 percent from the floor last season.

The Cougars begin the 2016-17 season with a home contest against Concordia-Moorhead Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Jim Gremmels Court.

2016-17 UMAC Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Wisconsin-Superior - 63 points (7 FIrst Place Votes)

2. Northwestern - 54 points (1 First Place Vote)

3. Bethany Lutheran - 51 points (1 First Place Vote)

4. Minnesota Morris - 46 points

5. St. Scholastica - 42 points

6. Martin Luther - 28 points

7. Northland - 24 points

8. Crown - 12 points

9. North Central - 11 points

1. University of Wisconsin, Superior

Don Mulhern | 11th season |

2015-16 Season: 16-0 UMAC, 24-4 | 1st |

Postseason: UMAC Tournament Champion/Defeated by Univ. of Wis.-Oshkosh 63-53 in NCAA Regional First Round

Starters returning: 2

Starters lost: 3

Top Returners

- Hailey Kontney, Jr., G | 2015-16 UMAC Player of the Year | 28 GP-25 GS, 13. PPG, 4.4 RPG, 37 steals |

- Justine Larson, Jr., F| 2015-16 UMAC Honorable Mention and All-Defensive | 28 GP-34 GS, 6.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG |

- Sarah Lekson, Sr., F | 23 GP, 6.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 45.2 FG% |

Top Losses

- Allyssa Lindberg | 24 GP-6 GS, 8.1 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 37.1 3FG%

- Allie Nelson | 28 GP-26 GS, 7.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 98 assists

- Hadley Smalkoski | 25 GP-24 GS, 7.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 23 blocks

Need to Know

- Don Mulhern is the reigning UMAC Coach of the Year.

- UW-Superior shot 44.7 percent as a team last season including 31.6 percent from three-point range. The Yellowjackets out-scored opponents by an average of 15.6 points per game and out-rebounded teams by a margin of 11.7 per contest.

- UWS welcomes eight first-year Yellowjackets to this year's roster.

2. University of Northwestern

Aaron Kahl | 7th Season |

2015-16 Season: 14-2 UMAC, 23-8| 2nd |

Postseason: Lost to Wisconsin-Superior in UMAC Championship, Took fourth at the NCCAA National Tournament

Starters returning: 2

Starters lost: 3

Top Returners

- Amy Berglund, Jr., G | First Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | NCCAA Second Team All-American | 11.9 ppg, 103 steals in 2015-16, shot 48.9 percent from the floor|

- Tiffany Stubbs, Sr., G | 9.5 ppg, made 48 3-pointers, 25.2 minutes per game |

-Taryn Tumbleson, So., G | 8 ppg, 1.8 assists/game, swiped 75 steals in 2015-16|

Top Losses

- Regan Cooper, F | Second Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 9.8 ppg, 7.9 rebounds/game, shot 57.6 percent from the floor|

- Courtney Cunard, G| 5.9 ppg, 2.3 assists/game, 24.7 minutes/game|

- Kim Campbell, G | 6 ppg, made 27 3-pointers, 2.3 assists/game |

Need to Know

- Finished fourth at the NCCAA National Tournament in 2016.

- UNW opens the year with five of its first six games at home.

- The Eagles averaged over 80 points per game in 2015-16.

3. Bethany Lutheran College

Lyle Jones | 3rd season |

2015-16 Season: 10-6 UMAC, 14-12 | 3rd |

Postseason: Number 3 seed in 2015-16 UMAC postseason tournament. Lost to UNW 53-66 in the semi-finals.

Starters returning: 4

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Haley Sandin, So., G | 2015-16 Freshman of the Year | First-Team All-UMAC | Three-time UMAC Player of the Week | 20.0 PPG | 77.0% FT% - 2nd in UMAC, 5th in Nation | 2.5 steals/assists per game |

- Minnie Frederick-Childress, Sr., G | NCAA DIII Statistical Champ for Steals per Game |First-Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | All-Defensive Team UMAC Honors | 4.79 Steals per Game | 13.0 PPG | 4.8 RPG | 3.5 Assists per Game | 35.6 min. per Game|

- Dakota Ellinghuysen, Sr., F |9.4 PPG | 5.8 RPG | 26 Games played |

Top Losses

- Briana Brandts, F | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16| 13 double-doubles last season, 30 career total |12.4 PPG | 11.4 RPG | 26 GP | 36.6 minutes per game |

Need to Know

-The Vikings return the UMAC Freshman of the Year and NCAA Statistical Champion for Steals per Game

- The four players returning to the Vikings lineup in 2016-17 played an average of 32.6 Minutes per Game

- Bethany averaged 66.9 Points per Game compared to their opponents 66.2 last season

4. University of Minnesota, Morris

Tim Grove | 11th season |

2015-16 Season: 9-7 UMAC, 14-12 | 4th |

Postseason: Lost to Martin Luther 67-66 in first round

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Elli Stevenson, So., G |Second-Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 11.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.1 ast./g |

- Tori Holt, Sr., F | UMAC Honorable Mention, 2015-16, 2013-14; Second-Team All-UMAC, 2014-15 | UMAC Freshman of the Year, 2013-14 | 10.6 ppg, 54.7 FG%, 6.8 rpg |

- Kendra Raths, So., F | 8.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg |

Top Losses

- Cori Becker, F |UMAC All-Defensive Team, 3x | 6.0 ppg, 1.4 stl./g, 1.2 bl./g |

- Kayla Kraemer, G | UMAC Honorable Mention, 2015 | 8.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.5 ast./g |

- Maja Coomes, G | 5.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.2 ast./g |

Need to Know

- The Cougars have reached the UMAC Postseason Tournament 11 straight seasons.

- Coach Grove has a 117-25 record in UMAC games.

- Cougars were second in the conference in both field goal percentage defense (36.6) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (28.6).

5. College of St. Scholastica

Stacy Deadrick | 23rd Season |

2015-16 Season: 7-9 UMAC, 10-15 | T-5th |

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Michaela Walther, So., G | Named team's Rookie of the Year | 10.3 ppg., 35 made 3-point FG, 56 assists |

- Holly VanKempen, Sr., F | 47 blocks (led UMAC), 8.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg. |

- Sam Brannen, Jr., G | 6.5 ppg, 38 assists, 23 steals |

Top Losses

- Brittani Brennan, F | First Team All-UMAC, 2015-16; Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2014-15 | 12.2 ppg, 82% free throws, 35 steals |

- Kelsey Sorenson-Giffrow, G | Second Team All-UMAC, 2013-14, 2014-15 | 16.5 ppg – Only played in six games before injury |

- Danica Schellbach, F | 6.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 37 off. rebounds |

Need to Know

- The Saints missed the postseason for the second time since the 2008-09 season last year

- In each of its final four losses last season, the Saints led at halftime and failed to score 20 points in the second half in three of those game

- CSS was outscored by 65 points in the fourth quarter of games last season and by only six points in the other three quarters combined.

6. Martin Luther College

Dan Gawrisch | 3rd season |

2015-16 Season: 7-9 UMAC, 13-14 | T-5th |

Postseason: Defeated Minnesota Morris in opening round 67-66, lost semifinal at UW-Superior 66-51

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Grace Schultz, So., G | Second Team All-UMAC, 2014-15, 2015-16 | 11.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 48 steals |

- Mariah Schoof, Sr., F | 9.6 PPG, 47 3FG, 31 blocks |

- Jade St. Germaine, Jr., F | 6.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 48.1% FG |

Top Losses

- Erin Schmeling, G | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 9.7 PPG, 79 assists, 56 steals |

- Leah Nass, F | 7.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 21 blocks |

- Moriah Hackbarth, F | 5.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 16 blocks |

Need to Know

- Senior forward Mariah Schoof enters this season third in program history in career blocks (91), and fourth in career three-point field goals (113).

- Schoof finished each of the last two seasons as the only player in the UMAC with at least 30 blocks and 30 three-point field goals.

- MLC must replace departed seniors Erin Schmeling (top six in career free throws and assists in program history) and Leah Nass (third in program history in both career field goals and rebounds).

7. Northland College

Daryle Tucker| 3rd season|

2015-16 Season: 6-10 UMAC, 11-12 | 7th |

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Bethany Best, Sr., C | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 205-16 | 10 ppg, 7 rpg |

- Nicole Huber, So., G | 12 ppg, 5 rpg |

- Katherine Taylor, So., G | 7 ppg |

Top Losses

- Alison Blackford, Sr., PG

8. Crown College

Kevin Boozikee | 3rd season |

2015-16 Season: 1-15 UMAC, 4-21 | 9th |

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Andrea Besa, Jr., G | 5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 ast./g, 2.2 stl/g

- Hannah Malone, So., G | 6.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.7 ast./g

- Madison Strickland, Jr., P |3.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Top Losses

- Desiree Davis, G | UMAC All-Defense | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 12.5ppg, 6.6rpg, 2.8 ast./g |

- Jessica Klaustermeier, G | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2014-15 | 8.9ppg, 4.3rpg, 1.2 ast./game |

Need to Know

- In lone conference win, Desiree Davis scored 19, had 9 rebounds, and had 5 steals

- Andrea Besa was seventh in steals in the UMAC and is returning

- Third straight year of bringing in 10-plus recruits

9. North Central University

Paul Brunner | 2nd Season |

2015-16 Season: 2-14 UMAC, 10-19 Overall | 8th |

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

Lizzy Swanson, Jr., G | Second-Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 20.4 ppg, 35.8 3PT%, 4.2 rpg |

Sydney Steele, So., G | 5.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 apg |

Marissa Kari, Jr., F | 7.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg|

Top Losses

- Jamie High, F | Second-Team All-UMAC 2015-16, UMAC All-Defensive 2015-16| 15.4 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 2.7 spg |

- Jenna Cielocha, G | 5.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg |

Need to Know

- North Central won ten games under first year head coach Paul Brunner.

-Lizzy Swanson broke NCU's single season scoring record and was named an NCCAA All-American.

- The Rams bring in seven new players and have no seniors on the roster.