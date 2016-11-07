Cougars selected third in preseason poll

RELATED: UMM has two honored by UMAC, college men's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

A pair of UMAC All-Defensive Team juniors will look to lead the Cougars backcourt this season. First Team All-UMAC guard CD Douglas was third in the conference in both points per game (21.4) and field goal percentage (57.0), and was second in assists per game (5.1). Defensively, he averaged 1.7 steals a contest. He will be joined in the backcourt by fellow junior Tyler Ukkelberg who averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game a season ago. Senior John Haseman will be looked on to bring continued production from the frontcourt as he averaged 8.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and shot 52.8 percent from the floor last season.

The Cougars open the season Tuesday, Nov. 15 against Concordia-Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Gremmels Court.

2016-17 UMAC Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Northwestern - 62 points (7 First Place Votes)

2. St. Scholastica - 58 points (2 First Place Vote)

3. Minnesota Morris - 46 points

4. North Central - 42 points

5. Bethany Lutheran - 32 points

6. Northland - 31 points

7. Crown - 25 points

8. Wisconsin-Superior - 19 points

9. Martin Luther - 9 points

1. University of Northwestern

Tim Grosz | 17th season|

2015-16 Season: 12-4 UMAC, 22-6 | 2nd |

Postseason: Defeated CSS 93-70 in the UMAC Tournament Championship before falling to St. Norbert 77-58 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Will Gisler, Sr., G | First Team All-UMAC, 2014-15 | 10.5 ppg, 6.5 rebounds/game, started all 28 games in 2015-16|

- Cody Sprenger, Sr., G | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16| 10.9 ppg, 3.2 assists/game, started all 28 games in 2015-16 |

- Porter Morrell, Sr., G | Second Team All-UMAC, 2014-15| 10.9 ppg, hit 41 3-pointers, 2.7 assists/game |

Top Losses

- Michael Carney, G | First Team All-UMAC, 2015-16, UMAC POY in 2014-15| NCAA Second Team All-American | 13.3 ppg, shot 44.9 percent from long range, averaged over 32 minutes per game |

- Kyle Ooms, F | Second Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 11.9 ppg, 7.8 rebounds/game, shot 63.8 percent from the floor |

Need to Know

- The Eagles made their sixth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015.

- Northwestern returns seven players who averaged more than 10 minutes per game last season.

- Northwestern's three returning starters all averaged double figures in scoring in 2015-16.

2. College of St. Scholastica

David Staniger |17th season |

2015-16 Season: 13-3 UMAC, 19-8 | 1st |

Postseason: Defeated Minnesota Morris in semifinal, 81-66; Lost championship to Northwestern, 93-70

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Julius Johnson, Sr., G | Second-Team All-UMAC, 2015-16; UMAC All-Defensive Team 2016 | 9.6 ppg, 3.9 ast./g, 1.5 stl/g |

- Brandon Newman, So., G | UMAC Freshman of the Year, 2015-16 | 11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 stl./g |

- Kory Deadrick, Jr., F | 6.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg |

Top Losses

- Andrew Laughlin, F | Second-Team All-UMAC, 2014-15, 2015-16 | 12.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 57.8 FG % |

- Jake Naslund, G | All-UMAC Honorable Mention, 2014-15, 2015-16| 11.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.0 ast./g |

Need to Know

- The Saints won their first outright regular season title in 2015-16 and just the fifth in program history.

- St. Scholastica won nine of their last 10 games en route to clinching the conference title.

- Staniger was named UMAC Coach of the Year after leading the Saints to program-best marks during his tenure.

3. University of Minnesota, Morris

Paul Grove | 15th season |

2015-16 Season: 9-7 UMAC, 13-14 | 4th |

Postseason: Defeated UW-Superior 83-80 in first round; lost to St. Scholastica 81-66 in semifinal

Starters returning: 4

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- CD Douglas, Jr., G | First-Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | UMAC All-Defensive Team, 2014-15, 2015-16 | 21.4 ppg, 5.1 ast./g, 1.7 stl/g |

- Tyler Ukkelberg, Jr., G | UMAC All-Defensive Team, 2015-16 | 10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.7 ast./g |

- John Haseman, Sr., F | 8.0 ppg, 52.8 FG%, 3.9 rpg |

Top Losses

- Joe Roggenbuck, Post| 8.9 ppg, 53.8 FG%, 6.1 rpg |

- Kevin Heysse, Forward | 2.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg |

Need to Know

- The Cougars have reached the UMAC Postseason Tournament seven straight seasons.

- Coach Grove has a 115-67 record in UMAC games.

- Douglas was third in the conference in both points per game (21.4) and field goal percentage (57.0), and second in assists per game (5.1)

4. North Central University

Jon High | 9th season |

2015-16 Season: 10- UMAC, 16-15 | 3rd |

Starters returning: 3

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Travis Voigt, Jr., G | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 16.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.2 apg |

- Joel Cline, Jr., P | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 14.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 64.7 FG% |

- Jared High, So., W | 12.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 44.8 3PT% |

Top Losses

- Cody Martin, G | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 12.4 ppg, 5.4 apg |

- Josh High, W | 12.0 ppg, 43 3PT% |

Need to Know

- Rams have made the UMAC playoffs in 3 out of 4 years since joining the UMAC.

- Rams won their NCCAA Region for the fourth consecutive year and finished fourth place in NCCAA National Tournament.

5. Bethany Lutheran College

Matt Fletcher | 1st Season |

2015-16 Season: 8-8 UMAC record, 10-15 | 6th |

Starters returning: 4

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Brandyn Frelix, Sr., F | First-Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 18.8 PPG – 4th in UMAC| 6.2 RPG – 10th in UMAC |82.8% FT% - 2nd in UMAC|

- Neil Eichten, Jr., G | 11.3 PPG | 23 GP | 10.6 shot attempts per game |

- Brady Rose | All-Defensive-Team, 2014-15 | 5.9 PPG | 5.5 RPG |25 GP |

Top Losses

- Nick Sanborn, F | Honorable-Mention All-UMAC, 2014-15 |10.4 PPG |4.3 rebounds per game | 25 GP |

Need to Know

- The Vikings are under new leadership in head coach Matt Fletcher. Fletcher brings with him Nick Perrin, who was an assistant at Minnesota Morris last season.

- Bethany returns 86 percent of their scoring in 2016-17.

- The Vikings concluded the 2015-16 season with two wins against conference opponents in Crown and UMM.

6. Northland College

Scott Sorenson | 5th Season|

2015-16 Season: 7-9 UMAC, 9-16 | 7th |

Starters returning: 4

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Dan Campion, Sr., PG | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2014-15 | 8.3 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.1 A/TO|

- Rijo Jackson, Sr., G | 11.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg |

- Maverick Harris, Sr., G | 7.5 ppg, 37.1% 3FG, 1.9 A/TO |

Top Losses

- Bryshaun Brown, F | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 11.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg |

Need to Know

- Northland will have eight returning seniors and juniors, as well as return four of five starters and six of seven student-athletes who started at least one game last season.

- Northland returns 84 percent of minutes played, 81 percent of total points, 80 percent of total rebounds, and 80 percent of total assists from last year.

- Last year's six-game home winning streak was the longest in nearly 20 years.

7. Crown College

Luke Herbert |7th season |

2015-16 Season: 4-12 UMAC, 5-20 | 8th |

Starters returning: 4

Starters lost: 1

Top Returners

- Austin VanDerHeyden, Jr., P |Second Team All-UMAC, 2015-16, UMAC Freshman of the Year/Honorable Mention All-UMAC 2014-15| 17.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg |

- James Brown, Sr., W | Honorable Mention All-UMAC, 2015-16, Second Team All-UMAC, 2014-15 | 16.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 38% 3pt |

- Josh Volness, So., W | 10.0 ppg, 38.4% 3pt |

Top Losses

- Seth Moan, G | 13.6 ppg |

Need to Know

- Crown returns four of their top five scorers from a year ago.

- The Storm added 15 newcomers to their roster with a very deep recruiting class.

- Guards Terrell Thomas and Trey Peace return after missing last year due to football injuries.

8. University of Wisconsin, Superior

Paul Eberhardt | 5th season |

2015-16 Season: 8-8 UMAC, 12-14 | 5th |

Postseason: Defeated in UMAC Tournament first round 83-80 by UM-Morris

Starters returning: 1

Starters lost: 4

Top Returners

- Nate Kalien, Jr., G | 23 GP-23 GS, 9.6 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 33 assists

- Montroy Scott, So., G | 26 GP-2 GS, 9.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 43 assists

- Trevor Oswald, So., G | 11 GP, 1.1 PPG, 0.4 RPG

Top Losses

- Zach Schradle, G | UMAC Player of the Year, 2015-16 |26 GP-26 GS, 22.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 100 assists |

- Brian Lindblom, F | Second Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 26 GP-26 GS, 17.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 43 assists |

- Vid Milenkovic, F | 26 GP-19 GS, 8.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 41 assists |

Need to Know

- UW-Superior has just three returners from its 2015-16 varsity roster, adding 20 newcomers during fall camp

- The Yellowjackets have more freshmen (13) than upper classmen (10) on the roster today

- UWS returns just 25.6 percent of its overall scoring from a season ago (20.0 PPG out of 78.0 PPG)

9. Martin Luther College

Greg Holzhueter | 1st season |

2015-16 Season: 1-15 UMAC, 1-24 | 9th |

Starters returning: 2

Starters lost: 3

Top Returners

- T.J Babinec, So., G | 15.5 PPG,76 3FG, 42 steals |

- Josh VonDeylen, Jr., F | 4.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 18 starts |

- Zach Peterson, Sr., C | 1.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 11 starts |

Top Losses

- Todd Brassow, G | First Team All-UMAC, 2015-16 | 22.8 PPG, MLC single-season record 570 points last season, 4.4 RPG |

- Michael Paulsen, G | 11.4 PPG, 76 assists, 34 steals |

- Austin Eisenmann, F | 5.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 29.7 MPG |

Need to Know

- New MLC head coach Greg Holzhueter played for MLC from 2007-11, and ranks as the program's all-time leader in assists (370) and steals (170).

- Holzhueter is taking over the program from Jim Unke, who served as MLC men's basketball coach for the past 19 seasons, and finished with 164 career wins.

- Sophomore T.J. Babinec set an MLC men's basketball record with 76 three-point field goals last season, and shot 36.9 percent from beyond the three-point arc as a freshman.