    UM-Morris women are Nationals bound

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 2:30 p.m.
    The Minnesota Morris Cougars are headed to the NCAA Tournament after upsetting Northland on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Ashland. (UMAC Athletics)

    The Minnesota Morris Cougars are the UMAC tournament Champions in womens soccer. Minnesota Morris (8-7-3) secured a trip to the NCAA Women's Soccer National Tournament with a 2-0 victory on the road over Northland (12-6-1) on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Ashland.

    Through 45 minutes the Cougars and Lumberjills were scoreless. The action picked up in the second half as the shots for both teams almost doubled, in a battle to take the lead and get the automatic bid to the tournament. It was the Cougars’ junior Molly Hancuh scoring her 19th goal of the season off a corner kick, that would break the scoreless battle at the 49:49 mark. She would also pick up her sixth assist of the season by helping freshman Brooke Lorentz pick up her fifth goal of the season to give the Cougars some breathing room with a 2-0 lead with under four minutes in regulation.

    Both teams played a tough defensive game with just 19 shots allowed in 90 minutes of play. Goalkeeper Torri Jordan picked up her sixth shutout of the season, two of which have come this week in the UMAC tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against St. Scholastica and Saturday, shutting out the Lumberjills.

    UMM awaited its selection which was announced via web stream on NCAA.com

    The Cougars will take on UW-Whitewater in the opening round on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Whitewater.

