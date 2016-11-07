UM-Morris women are Nationals bound

RELATED: PK advances UMM to UMAC Championship, college women's soccer, UM-Morris athletics

Through 45 minutes the Cougars and Lumberjills were scoreless. The action picked up in the second half as the shots for both teams almost doubled, in a battle to take the lead and get the automatic bid to the tournament. It was the Cougars’ junior Molly Hancuh scoring her 19th goal of the season off a corner kick, that would break the scoreless battle at the 49:49 mark. She would also pick up her sixth assist of the season by helping freshman Brooke Lorentz pick up her fifth goal of the season to give the Cougars some breathing room with a 2-0 lead with under four minutes in regulation.

Both teams played a tough defensive game with just 19 shots allowed in 90 minutes of play. Goalkeeper Torri Jordan picked up her sixth shutout of the season, two of which have come this week in the UMAC tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against St. Scholastica and Saturday, shutting out the Lumberjills.

The Cougars will take on UW-Whitewater in the opening round on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Whitewater.